Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $2.81 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after acquiring an additional 442,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,724,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.