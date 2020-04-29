Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 134,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,424,000 after purchasing an additional 529,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

