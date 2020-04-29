Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Shares of CB stock opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.50 and a 200 day moving average of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

