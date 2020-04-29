Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 24,105 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,105 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

