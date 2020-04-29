American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

