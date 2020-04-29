Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,862 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.61.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

