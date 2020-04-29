Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.9% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $164.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average is $146.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

