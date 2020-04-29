Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 459 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

