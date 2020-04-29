Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,741 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lam Research worth $36,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 19.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $725,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $3,954,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $261.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

