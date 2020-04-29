Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.47 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,263 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

