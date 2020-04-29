Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $539,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Waste Management by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,484 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.62.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

