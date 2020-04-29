Clear Street Markets LLC Has $660,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 1,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $497.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.29 and its 200 day moving average is $483.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

