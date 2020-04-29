Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $223.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

