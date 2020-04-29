U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Reduced by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $125,664,000. AJO LP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

