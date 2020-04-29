Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,447,000 after purchasing an additional 730,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,229,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

MPC stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

