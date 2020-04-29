Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,124 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,005,017 shares of company stock worth $46,043,112. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

