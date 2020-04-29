Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,735 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,521,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $286.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

