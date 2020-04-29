iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $757,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.