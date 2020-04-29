Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

