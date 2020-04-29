Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 150 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Paypal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82. The company has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

