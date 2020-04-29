Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires New Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,135,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,114,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,724,000 after acquiring an additional 87,281 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

