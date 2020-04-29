Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 13,800 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,708,000 after acquiring an additional 236,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.48.

NSC opened at $170.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

