Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.59 and a 200-day moving average of $277.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,239.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

