Cognios Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cognios Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

COST stock opened at $304.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

