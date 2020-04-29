Cognios Capital LLC Makes New $876,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $384.73 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.60. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

