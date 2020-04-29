Bridgeworth LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $534.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.