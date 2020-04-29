Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 620 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.37.

PEP stock opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $135.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

