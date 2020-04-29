Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.40. The company has a market capitalization of $534.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

