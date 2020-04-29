Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Acquires Shares of 770 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $291.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

