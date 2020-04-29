Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 150 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.9% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.69.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

