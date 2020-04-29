Clarius Group LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 209,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.62. The company has a market capitalization of $288.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

