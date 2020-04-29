Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.8% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $384.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

