CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

AVGO stock opened at $264.73 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

