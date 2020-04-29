Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after buying an additional 890,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after buying an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

NYSE ICE opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

