Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $533.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.79. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 8,009 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,896.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 12,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $205,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,805.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 252,902 shares in the last quarter. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

