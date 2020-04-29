Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $480,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

