Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.4% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.21.

EQIX stock opened at $683.76 on Wednesday. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $446.04 and a 12 month high of $715.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $625.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

