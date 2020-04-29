Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,828 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KMB stock opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71.
In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $5,387,321. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.
About Kimberly Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
