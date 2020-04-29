Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,828 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $5,387,321. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

