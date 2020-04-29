Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $160,969,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,281,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106,935.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $183.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.