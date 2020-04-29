Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $508.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

