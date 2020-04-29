Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $2.91 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Caterpillar makes up 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8.5% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

