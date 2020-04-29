Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

NYSE:PSX opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $92.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

