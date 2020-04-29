Cognios Capital LLC Sells 132 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cognios Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NVR by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,430.17.

NYSE NVR opened at $3,163.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,771.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3,535.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $47.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 155.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

