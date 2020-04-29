Cognios Capital LLC Takes Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock opened at $186.88 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.14.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

