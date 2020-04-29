-$4.38 EPS Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post ($4.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.90). Delta Air Lines reported earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 286.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($6.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.65) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Cfra reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

In related news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

