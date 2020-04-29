Bridgeworth LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris
Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris
Bridgeworth LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc
Bridgeworth LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc
Bridgeworth LLC Has $899,000 Stake in Chevron Co.
Bridgeworth LLC Has $899,000 Stake in Chevron Co.
Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 7,225 Shares of Chevron Co.
Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 7,225 Shares of Chevron Co.
Blue Square Asset Management LLC Invests $908,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp
Blue Square Asset Management LLC Invests $908,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp
Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc.
Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report