Bridgeworth LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.