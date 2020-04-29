Bridgeworth LLC Has $899,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

