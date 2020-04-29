Blue Square Asset Management LLC Invests $908,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.04. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

