Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $403.83 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.77 and a 200-day moving average of $337.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

