Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

